Texas Instruments to set up 86 critical care beds at Modular ICU at RGICD

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:09 IST
Coming to the aid of Karnataka where COVID cases are surging, multinational firm Texas Instruments on Saturday announced setting up of 86 critical care beds in a modular ICU unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

The ICU unit will come up at an investment of Rs three crore, the company said.

The announcement was made after meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister hailed the company's gesture.

Yediyurappa said the state government aims at improving the health infrastructure in the state with public-private partnership.

The government is working on a war-footing to control COVID, which is spreading rapidly in the state, the Chief Minister said.

He said the second wave of COVID is more intense than the first posing a big challenge to the medical fraternity.

''I appeal to the corporate companies to come forward to help people in giving them relief.I ask them to utilise their CSR funds to improve the health infrastructure in the state,'' Yediyurappa added.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

