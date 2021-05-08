My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP: Mukul Roy
BJP vice president and its senior West Bengal leader Mukul Roy on Saturday rejected speculation that he may quit the party, asserting that his fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state.Once considered the second most powerful leader in the Trinamool Congress before he fell out with its head and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and joined the BJP in 2017, Roy took to Twitter to scotch speculation about his next political move.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:36 IST
BJP vice president and its senior West Bengal leader Mukul Roy on Saturday rejected speculation that he may quit the party, asserting that his fight would continue as a ''soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state''.
Once considered the second most powerful leader in the Trinamool Congress before he fell out with its head and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and joined the BJP in 2017, Roy took to Twitter to scotch speculation about his next political move. ''My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would request everyone to put the concoctions and conjectures to rest. I am resolute in my political path,'' he said. Roy has been elected as a BJP MLA during the recent state assembly polls in which the TMC scored a big win over its saffron rival. BJP president J P Nadda praised Roy's statement, saying this is exemplary for every BJP worker and will guide everyone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trinamool Congress
- Mamata Banerjee
- J P Nadda
- Mukul Roy
- BJP MLA
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Pak students troll Imran Khan on Twitter for holding exams despite COVID-19 surge
Twitter now allows Android, iOS users to share 4K images
CPI(M) leader who defeated Mamata Banerjee 32 years back, blames TMC supremo for rise of RSS in Bengal
Twitter, FB and others remove nearly 100 posts after govt order
CPI(M) leader who defeated Mamata Banerjee 32 years back, blames TMC supremo for rise of RSS in Bengal