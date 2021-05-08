Not paying attention to medical system behind COVID infection spread to villages: Akhilesh

Left Menu

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the UP government, saying had it paid attention to the medical system in the state, the coronavirus infection would not have spread to villages and resulted in a huge number of deaths.In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the government of diverting its entire machinery to hide the number of deaths caused by the pandemic.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:51 IST
In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the government of diverting its entire machinery to hide the number of deaths caused by the pandemic. ''The BJP is committing the sin of telling lies. It has spent all its time in shattering the work done by the previous Samajwadi Party government,” he said. At the time when the infection was spreading in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was busy campaigning in other states for the assembly elections, he said. ''Had the state government paid attention towards the medical system in time, the infection would not have spread to villages and there would not have been such a large number of deaths,'' the statement said. He also urged the state governor to take congnisance of the issue and alleged that by holding the panchayat polls, the CM let the infection spread to rural areas. PTI NAV RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

