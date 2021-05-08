Maha minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Saturday accused the neighbouring Karnataka government of `interrupting' oxygen supply to Western Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, and asked the Centre to intervene.

In a statement, Patil, the Minister of State for Home, said ''interruption of oxygen meant for Kolhapur and other districts by Karnataka is unfortunate''.

The Union government should ensure that the supply is not disrupted to avoid loss of life, he said.

''The supply of 50 MT of oxygen to Maharashtra especially to Western Maharashtraby the central government was interrupted by the Karnataka government. This will lead to shortage of oxygen in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts,'' the Congress leader claimed.

Shortage of medical oxygen is plaguing many states in the country where coronavirus cases have surged massively in the last few weeks.

Patil, who is also guardian minister for Kolhapur, informed that to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, 14 oxygen plants will be set up in the district.

The new plants would generate 23 MT oxygen and can refill 1,800 cylinders daily, he added.

