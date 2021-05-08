Left Menu

India and EU hold virtual summit to boost overall ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the heads of state or government of all the 27 European Union member states with a focus on expanding overall cooperation in areas of trade, investment and connectivity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:31 IST
India and EU hold virtual summit to boost overall ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the heads of state or government of all the 27 European Union member states with a focus on expanding overall cooperation in areas of trade, investment and connectivity. The leaders also exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation. The India-EU leaders' meeting is hosted by Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

''We are opening a new chapter in #EUIndia strategic partnership at the meeting of EU Leaders with PM @narendramodi,'' tweeted Charles Michel, President of the European Council. He said the two sides are launching negotiations on three agreements -- trade, investment and geographical indications.

Modi was scheduled to visit Portugal for the leaders' meeting but it was called off in view of the coronavirus crisis and both sides decided to hold the deliberations virtually. A strategically important grouping, the EU as a whole was India's largest trading partner in 2018. India's bilateral trade with the EU in 2018-19 stood at USD 115.6 billion with exports valued at USD 57.17 billion and imports worth USD 58.42 billion.

In the 15th India-EU summit in July last year, Prime Minister Modi had pitched for bringing out an ''action-oriented'' agenda to further expand ties between the two sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the countrys health directorate said on Saturday, weeks after it sealed its borders with its neighbour.Six cases of the Indian vari...

FACTBOX-Motor racing-Milestones on the way to Hamilton's 100 poles

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to take 100 pole positions on Saturday, doing so at the Spanish Grand Prix. The following looks at the other landmark poles in the Mercedes drivers career 1 - Ham...

Seven children from one family crushed to death in Pak after water tank falls on them: Police

At least seven children from a family were killed on Saturday when a water tank collapsed on them while they were playing beneath the structure in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.The tragic accident happened in Ambar tehs...

Lockdown in Kerala, Tamil Nadu amid a southern surge in COVID wave; NE states also tighten curbs

With the fierce second COVID wave now tightening its grip over southern states, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning, while Tamil Nadu too clamped a two-week total shut down starting May 10.Karnataka Chief Minister B S ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021