J-K BJP chief gets COVID-19 jab in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here and appealed to all eligible people to come forward for timely vaccination, a party spokesman said.

The 44-year-old Raina took his shot at Scouts and Guide Centre Gandhi Nagar at 10.30 am, the spokesman said.

The BJP leader tested positive for the COVID-19 in July last year but later recovered from the infection.

Expressing happiness and satisfaction after the inoculation, Raina said he is ''highly thankful to our great Indian scientists''.

''All eligible people should come forward and receive the vaccine timely according to available slots,'' he said.

