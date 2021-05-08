Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat, Sudha Murty, Azim Premji to address lecture series being coordinated by RSS

Seven oxygen vans are being operated by the CRT to provide oxygen to people in Delhi and it has been also providing food to the 28,000 COVID-19 infected families, it said.

Mohan Bhagwat, Sudha Murty, Azim Premji to address lecture series being coordinated by RSS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Wipro Group founder Azim Premji and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty are among the speakers of a lecture series to infuse confidence in people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The series titled 'Positivity Unlimited' will be held over five days, beginning May 11, and it is being coordinated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The RSS and its affiliates in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and spiritual organisations have started a 'Covid Response Team' (CRT), the Sangh's Delhi Unit publicity in-charge, Ritesh Agarwal, said in a statement. This team is organising the lecture series titled 'Positivity Unlimited' to infuse confidence in the common man to fight the pandemic, he said.

Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh is the convener of the CRT while Ramesh Agarwal of Agarwal Packers and Movers is its co-convener, Rakesh Agarwal said.

The statement said that as part of the series various renowned personalities such as Wipro Group founder Azim Premji, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation and several other spiritual leaders will address the people.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be one of the speakers of this lecture series, it said.

The purpose behind organising this lecture series is to inject positivity, unite the society and infuse confidence in the people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, RSS office-bearer Rakesh Agarwal said.

The CRT has established nine isolation centres and a 500-bed facility equipped with medical oxygen, the statement said. Seven oxygen vans are being operated by the CRT to provide oxygen to people in Delhi and it has been also providing food to the 28,000 COVID-19 infected families, it said.

