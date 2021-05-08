Mamata says COVID crisis result of central ministers doing no work in last 6 months;hits out at EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at the centre for pushing the country to the ''threshold of COVID destruction'' as the union ministers didn't do any work in the last six months except for visiting Bengal daily to capture power.

She reiterated that BJP was unable to accept the mandate of the people and inciting violence after the completion of elections in Bengal.

Attacking Election Commission, the TMC supremo alleged that had the poll panel not ''directly'' helped the saffron party, they could not have won even 30 seats in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Banerjee was speaking in the assembly after TMC MLA Biman Bandyopadhyay was elected Speaker for the third time.

BJP which has emerged as the main opposition with 77 MLAs in the 294-member Bengal house boycotted the election of the speaker blaming the state government for post-poll violence in the state.

''To set up a double engine government, they have pushed India to the threshold of COVID-19 destruction. In the last six months, the central ministers have not done any work other than coming to Bengal every day to capture power,'' Banerjee said.

Incidentally, West Bengal has been witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 cases since early April when the state was in mid of the eight-phase assembly elections with back-to-back rallies by several leaders and central ministers.

Within 15 days, the COVID-19 contagion in West Bengal shoots up by several thousand.

Banerjee slammed the Narendra Modi government for spending a lot of money in building the new Lok Sabha building, PM's residence and other luxuries when the country is battling a pandemic but not providing free vaccination to all the citizens of the country that would have cost them not more than Rs 30,000 crore.

''If they give the vaccine to the people, they will need Rs 30,000 crore which is nothing for the central government. They are spending around Rs 50,000 cr to build Lok Sabha building, PM's residence, his plane and statue...but their priority should have been universal vaccination which they did not do,'' she said.

She held the central forces for roaming around the state without conducting any RT-PCR tests and thus spreading the infection.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that letters were written to the central government regarding giving vaccines to the West Bengal government.

''We had written to them that our government would purchase the vaccines and inoculate the people, but till today we did not get any reply. Vaccination and supplying medical oxygen is not in our control, it's under the central government. What wrong has Bengal done? Within 24 hours after swearing-in they (centre) started sending letters,'' she said.

The TMC boss continued with her tirade against the poll panel.

''We know that the EC task is to stop rigging. We have seen this during the time of TN Seshan. Now, this is just the opposite. In this election, there were some places where rigging took place with the apparent help of the poll panel.

''This is a very sorry situation for us. I have been stating that immediate reform is needed in the EC,'' Banerjee said.

''I can challenge that had the election commission not helped them (the BJP) directly, they could not have won even 30 seats,'' she said.

Banerjee also questioned the neutrality of the ECI and said that while she was banned by them no action was taken against those who tried to incite violence while speaking at campaigns.

The TMC boss triggered a massive victory for her party winning 213 seats in the Bengal polls but herself lost by over 1900 votes in the high-profile Nandigram constituency in the hands of her protege-turned rival Suvendu Adhikari.

Banerjee blamed the saffron party for the violence after the polls are over in the state which has claimed 16 lives of different parties so far.

''They (BJP) cannot accept the mandate of the common man and thus are trying to incite violence here posting fake videos. 99 per cent of the videos are fake. The conspirators have started a business of fake videos. In fact, sometimes it feels like teaching them a lesson,'' she said.

Stating that though there were no political rallies or meetings happening in the state, BJP leaders were coming to West Bengal and asked the administration to take action as per the pandemic laws.

''Communalism is their political, mental pollution; they have no motto, no idealism. Do not compromise, take stern action against people talking communal as per law, be it me or anyone. Lodge FIRs if you find anybody inciting communal,'' she directed the administration.

