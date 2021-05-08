Left Menu

Cong presses for national lockdown to arrest COVID-19 spread

Maken said the IMA has suggested that the Union health ministry should be revamped with a new minister in place, raising health budget to 8-10 per cent of GDP and universal vaccination.He urged the Delhi government to decentralise and learn from Mumbai and Rajasthan in providing better health infrastructure, as he said the AAP dispensation failed to set up even one PSA oxygen plant in the national capital in the past year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:46 IST
Cong presses for national lockdown to arrest COVID-19 spread
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of abject failure in protecting the lives of people and urged it to follow the suggestions of experts by declaring a national lockdown in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus infection. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not utilising the vaccination budget". ''Vaccine budget- underutilized. Human life- undervalued. Because PM's ego- overinflated,'' he tweeted, tagging a media report which claimed that only Rs 4,744 crore has been utilised from the vaccine budget of Rs 35,000 crore.

In another tweet in Hindi on GST on COVID-19 vaccines, Gandhi alleged, ''People's lives may be lost, but PM's tax extortion should not''.

In yet another tweet, he said, ''The Movid pandemic" and tagged a small video titled ''Modi hai to mumkin hai'' which showed a rising graph of COVID-19 cases and a declining graph depicting the vaccination plunge.

Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken quoted a report from The Lancet journal which claimed that "India will see a staggering one million deaths from COVID-19 by August 1". He said the report also said that "if that outcome were to happen, Modi government would be responsible for presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe". The Congress leader further said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and The Lancet have made several suggestions similar to those made by his party leaders.

''The government should not shut its eyes on the suggestions given by experts and the opposition. If such things are coming from professionals and experts, the government should listen to them.

''If the IMA and reputed journals like The Lancet are suggesting the imposition of a national lockdown, the government should impose the lockdown, but with Nyay-like schemes providing Rs 6,000 per month to the poor to tide over the crisis,'' he said at a virtual press conference.

Maken asserted that it is the duty of the national government that people should neither die of the pandemic nor of hunger. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the central government over The Lancet report. "The government's drumbeaters used editorials of the most prestigious Lancet to shower themselves with praise earlier. Now this….," he tweeted and tagged the report. Maken said the IMA has suggested that the Union health ministry should be revamped with a new minister in place, raising the health budget to 8-10 per cent of GDP and universal vaccination.

He urged the Delhi government to decentralise and learn from Mumbai and Rajasthan in providing better health infrastructure, as he said the AAP dispensation failed to set up even one PSA oxygen plant in the national capital in the past year. The Congress spokesperson also welcomed the setting up of a national task force by the Supreme Court on oxygen distribution, saying the top court had to intervene after the central government ''completely failed'' in its duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack that industry sources said was caused by ransomware software. Colonials network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the popu...

Blasphemy a tool to silence women's rights activists in Pakistan

The charge of blasphemy has been used as a tool to silence many in Pakistan, especially annual Aurat March that continues to be targeted with unsubstantiated allegations, and scandalized by, as experts call then, upholders of patriarchal in...

Delhi's WCD Dept sets up task force to address issues faced by COVID-affected children

The Delhi governments Women and Child Development Department have set up a task force across districts to resolve issues faced by children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said.The members of the district task force DTF inc...

Goa COVID-19 curfew: groceries, liquor shops to remain open

Medical shops, grocery stores and standalone liquor shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am till 1 pm during the 15-day curfew in Goa which will come into force on May 9, the state government said on Saturday.The announcement of the curf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021