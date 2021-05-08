Left Menu

My fight continues as soldier of BJP to restore democracy in WB: Mukul Roy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy on Saturday said that he would continue his fight as a soldier of the BJP to restore democracy in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:58 IST
BJP national vice president Mukul Roy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy on Saturday said that he would continue his fight as a soldier of the BJP to restore democracy in West Bengal. Recently, the BJP had lost elections to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. She became Chief Minister for a third consecutive term. On Wednesday, Mamata was administered the oath of office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while BJP won 77 seats. Taking to Twitter, Mukul Roy wrote, "My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would request everyone to put the concoctions and conjectures to rest."

"I am resolute in my political path," Roy added. Mukul Roy had cast his vote at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

