Left Menu

SNP leader Sturgeon vows independence vote after election success

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:06 IST
SNP leader Sturgeon vows independence vote after election success
The results of the election mean the SNP together with the Scottish Greens will hold a significant pro-independence majority in the parliament. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said she would push ahead with plans for a new independence referendum after results showed her party would win an election to Scotland's parliament, albeit without a majority.

The results of the election mean the SNP together with the Scottish Greens will hold a significant pro-independence majority in the parliament.

"In normal democratic debate, parties that promise something in an election and get elected are made to deliver on those commitments," Sturgeon told BBC TV. "It is an absurdity that in Scotland we seem to have other parties determined to block the party or parties that have won the mandate." (Writing by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU yet to firm up position on patent waiver for COVID vaccines

The European Union on Saturday did not provide a clear position on whether it supports a proposal to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines after the issue was discussed at a virtual India-EU meeting.Secretary West in the Ministry o...

Law enforcement help capture loose zebra in middle Tennessee

Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.According to news outlets, Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sherriffs office assisted Triple W employ...

No coronavirus cases in 180 districts in a week: Harsh Vardhan

No fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in 180 districts in the country in the last seven days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers GoM to discuss the ...

Sikkim reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Sikkim on Saturday reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,651, an official said.The death toll rose to 165 as five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.Of the new cases, 121 were registered in Eas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021