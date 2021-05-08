Stalin talks to Ramadoss, Vijayakanth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday spoke to opposition leaders-- PMK's S Ramadoss and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, the government said.

While Stalin dialled Ramadoss and ''received greetings,'' he also spoke with the PMK chief about the two- week lockdown announced by the ruling DMK earlier in the day, an official release said.

The PMK founder had earlier welcomed the enforcement of the May 10-24 lockdown to curb the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

Further, DMDK senior leader L K Sutheesh and Vijayakant's son Vijayaprabakaran met Stalin, the release said.

During the meeting, Vijayakant called up Stalin over the phone and extended his greetings, it added.

