Left Menu

Stalin talks to Ramadoss, Vijayakanth

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:05 IST
Stalin talks to Ramadoss, Vijayakanth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday spoke to opposition leaders-- PMK's S Ramadoss and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, the government said.

While Stalin dialled Ramadoss and ''received greetings,'' he also spoke with the PMK chief about the two- week lockdown announced by the ruling DMK earlier in the day, an official release said.

The PMK founder had earlier welcomed the enforcement of the May 10-24 lockdown to curb the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

Further, DMDK senior leader L K Sutheesh and Vijayakant's son Vijayaprabakaran met Stalin, the release said.

During the meeting, Vijayakant called up Stalin over the phone and extended his greetings, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Tough jobs report shows Biden's rocky road to full economic recovery; Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pressure on French hospitals from COVID-19 continues to ease

The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell for the fifth day in a row on Saturday, down 101 from the previous day at 5,005, the health ministry said.The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 531 to 25,...

Informal dialogue on UN chief selection process gets underway

The former Portuguese Prime Minister who went on to run the UN refugee agency UNHCR for over a decade, before being appointed to the UNs top job in October 2016, is currently the only official candidate for the position, having being nomina...

Auditors halt plans to knock on Arizona voters' doors amid Justice Department scrutiny

Arizona lawmakers have halted plans to knock on voters doors as part of an ongoing audit of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, handing an apparent victory to U.S. Justice Department officials who voiced concerns about potential...

EXPLAINER-Can Scotland hold another independence referendum?

Scottish nationalists are set to push for a second independence referendum with pro-independence parties holding a majority in the Scottish parliament, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would block any such vote.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021