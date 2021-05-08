Mohan Bhagwat to address lecture series being coordinated by RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be among several noted personalities who will speak at a lecture series to infuse confidence in people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sangh said on Saturday.

The series titled 'Positivity Unlimited' will be held over five days, beginning May 11, and it is being coordinated by the RSS.

In a statement, the RSS had earlier said that Wipro Group founder Azim Premji, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation will also speak at the series.

But later, it said their confirmation is yet to be taken.

The RSS and its affiliates in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and spiritual organisations have started a 'Covid Response Team' (CRT), the Sangh's Delhi Unit publicity in-charge, Ritesh Agarwal, said in a statement.

This team is organising the lecture series titled 'Positivity Unlimited' to infuse confidence in the common man to fight the pandemic, he said.

Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh is the convener of the CRT while Ramesh Agarwal of Agarwal Packers and Movers is its co-convener, Rakesh Agarwal said.

The purpose behind organising this lecture series is to inject positivity, unite the society and infuse confidence in the people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, RSS office-bearer Rakesh Agarwal said.

The CRT has established nine isolation centres and a 500-bed facility equipped with medical oxygen, the statement said.

Seven oxygen vans are being operated by the CRT to provide oxygen to people in Delhi and it has been also providing food to the 28,000 COVID-19 infected families, it said.

