Left Menu

Tomar, Arun Singh central observers for electing Assam BJP legislative party leader

The BJP on Saturday named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and its general secretary Arun Singh as central observers for the election of the leader of its legislative party in Assam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:49 IST
Tomar, Arun Singh central observers for electing Assam BJP legislative party leader
BJP logo Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Saturday named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and its general secretary Arun Singh as central observers for the election of the leader of its legislative party in Assam. The legislative party meeting is expected to be held on Sunday, and the leader will be the next state chief minister as the BJP-headed alliance has won a majority in the state assembly polls.

The BJP parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body of the party, also appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as the central observer for the election of the leader of the BJP MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly. For the meeting of its West Bengal MLAs to elect their leader, the BJP appointed Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav as central observers.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma are being seen as the two main contenders for the top post in the state. Both were in the national capital on Saturday and held meetings with top party leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, to discuss the leadership issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kabul school blasts toll rises to 55 dead and 150 injured -security official

The toll from blasts targeting a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul on Saturday has risen to 55 dead and more than 150 injured, many badly, a security official told Reuters. The blasts were caused by a car bomb and then mortars present in...

US pipeline company halts operations after cyberattack

The operator of a major pipeline system that transports fuel across the East Coast said Saturday that it had been victimised by a ransomware attack and that it had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat.Colonial Pipeline did...

3 arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators

Three men were arrested from west Delhis Janakpuri for allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Bharat Agarwal 42, Ishant Gosain 31 and Ranbir Singh 29, they said.Nineteen i...

Man kills wife, then hangs himself in UP village

A man hanged himself after killing his wife at a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kaima village under Machreta police station on Friday night, and was reported on the 112 helpline this morning.Additional Super...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021