Left Menu

UK's Labour sacks campaign chief after poor election showing

His first major step was to remove Angela Rayner, who is Labour's deputy leader, from her role as chair of the party and its campaign chief. "Keir said he was taking full responsibility for the result of the elections - and he said we need to change," a Labour source said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 01:36 IST
UK's Labour sacks campaign chief after poor election showing

Britain's opposition Labour Party sacked its chair and campaign coordinator on Saturday after a poor showing in local elections and the overwhelming loss of a once safe parliamentary seat, a party source confirmed. Results from Thursday's elections have seen some 300 Labour councillors losing seats on English councils on top of defeat in Hartlepool, a once unthinkable victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has struggled to revive his party's fortunes since a disastrous national election in 2019, had said he was bitterly disappointed and would take responsibility for fixing the situation. His first major step was to remove Angela Rayner, who is Labour's deputy leader, from her role as chair of the party and its campaign chief.

"Keir said he was taking full responsibility for the result of the elections - and he said we need to change," a Labour source said. "That means change how we run our campaigns in the future. Angela will continue to play a senior role in Keir’s team." Results announced on Friday appeared to show that a trend set by Johnson in the 2019 national elections when he struck directly at Labour's heartlands, the "Red Wall" areas of northern and central England, was continuing.

But, there was better news for Labour on Saturday with the party holding onto power in the devolved Welsh parliament, gaining a seat and increasing its vote share. It also won a number of mayoral elections across the country, including taking the West of England from the Conservatives, but failed to re-take the West Midlands mayorship, another area that was once a Labour stronghold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kabul school bombing condemned by senior UN officials

Most of the casualties are reported to be girls, who were leaving the building at the end of the school day. According to media reports, the city was full of shoppers, ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.UNICEF strongly condemns the hor...

U.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech

The Biden administration is examining ways to ensure that a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents to aid poor countries will not hand sensitive U.S. biopharmaceutical technology to China and Russia, responding to a chorus of concerns, U.S. and...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,913 with record 333 fresh cases

Nagalands COVID-19 caseload mounted to 15,913 on Saturday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 333 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.The death toll rose to 137 as 15 more patients- 14 from Dimapur and one from ...

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Former President Barack Obamas dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.News of Bos passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a dog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021