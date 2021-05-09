PM Modi pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 160th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 160th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "On Tagore Jayanti, I bow to the great Gurudev Tagore. May his exemplary ideals keep giving us strength and inspiration to build the India he dreamt of."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda also paid tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and said, "My humble tributes to one of the greatest thinkers of India, Gurudev Rabindranath Thakur ji on his Jayanti. Gurudev is an inspiration to all of us & his thoughts will continue to guide us to fulfill the vision of ''Sonar Bangla''. BJP will do everything to live up to his ideals." Born in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata) on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize. He received the prize in 1913 for his literary work. Tagore has penned several renowned poems, songs, and literary works including the national anthem of India--Jana Gana Mana. (ANI)

