Lukashenko signs decree to amend emergency transfer of power - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council if he is murdered or otherwise unable to perform his duties, state Belta news agency reported on Saturday.

Lukashenko said in April he was planning to change the way power in Belarus is set up.

Previously, if the president's position became vacant, or he was unable to fulfill his duties, power would be transferred to the prime minister until a new president took oath.

