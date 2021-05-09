Left Menu

Cong slams Karnataka govt over deteriorating COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday slammed the Karnataka government for mismanagement of COVID-19 and said, Yediyurappa government is MIA--"Missing in Action".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 12:29 IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday slammed the Karnataka government for mismanagement of COVID-19 and said, Yediyurappa government is MIA--"Missing in Action". Taking to Twitter, Surjewala wrote, "In the midst of this crippling bedlam, Yediyurappa Govt is MIA - Missing in Action. Perhaps only concentrated to kath on to "Chair and Crumbs of Power" at any cost - at all cost!"

He also mentioned that the number of active cases in Karnataka has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 between April 27-May 7. "Surge of cases up by 31 per cent to 18.38 lakh by May 7. The number of active cases has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 lakhs between April 27-May 7," he tweeted.

"Bengaluru suffers most with active cases, 24 per cent in 10 days," he added. Accusing the state government of passive approach towards Covid in the state, Surjewala said, "Recovery Rate declines by 28.2 per cent - from 98.1 per cent on Feb 28 to 69.9 per cent on May 8.Bengaluru Urban is even worse - hovers around 61-62 per cent."

"All this as no beds, no ventilators, no oxygen, no medicines is the norm," he added. Meanwhile, to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. (ANI)

Give Feedback
