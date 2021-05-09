Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma to be next Assam CM, says Narendra Singh Tomar

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of its legislative party in Assam, making him the next Chief Minister of the state, informed Union Minister and senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:48 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam on Sunday in Guwahati. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The announcement came after a legislative party meeting held here today to decide the next chief minister of the state.

Yesterday, a crucial meeting was chaired in Delhi by BJP chief JP Nadda in this connection. Party sources had earlier stated that Sonowal and Sarma had been summoned to the national capital to take a call on the leadership issue in the state.

Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi here at the Raj Bhavan. The BJP has stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern state retaining its hold on the government.

However, it is understood that the party was facing issues over the selection of the Chief Minister. Sonowal is considered a leader with a clean image and belongs to Assam's indigenous tribal community. However, a section of the party feels that Himanta would be a better choice considering his strong organisational skills and appeal with the masses. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

