Left Menu

Maha NCP chief seeks Bharat Ratna for Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:17 IST
Maha NCP chief seeks Bharat Ratna for Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil

Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Sunday reiterated his party's demand that Bhaurao Patil, popularly addressed as 'Karmaveer', be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

The NCP leader wrote to Prime Minister on Sunday with the demand, his letter mentioning that Patil worked all his life to ensure education for the children from the deprived sections of society through his Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

The Sanstha celebrated its centenary in 2019 and the NCP minister said it would be a tribute to the legendary social reformer if he is conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

He had written a letter on the same lines on May9, 2018 as well.

In a tweet on Sunday, the NCP minister tagged the prime minister and said, ''I had made the demand three years ago. I request the prime minister to take a decision.'' PTI MR BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Everyone must celebrate untiring efforts of brave mothers: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said everyone must celebrate the untiring efforts of brave mothers who are managing family obligations as well as discharging their duties in hospitals to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic...

Hema Malini's secretary dies of COVID-19 complications

Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini said her secretary Markand Mehta has died of COVID-19 related complications.In a heartfelt note, Malini took to social media late Saturday evening to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was p...

Kharge urges PM Modi to convene all party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and suggested to convene an all party meeting and virtual meetings of Parliament Standing C...

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants land in Italy's Lampedusa - reports

Five boats carrying hundred of migrants landed in Lampedusa after being intercepted by Italian authorities off the coast of the Mediterranean island, ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.Lampedusa is one of the main landing points on the rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021