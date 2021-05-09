Maha NCP chief seeks Bharat Ratna for Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil

Maha NCP chief seeks Bharat Ratna for Karmaveer Bhaurao PatilPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:17 IST
Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Sunday reiterated his party's demand that Bhaurao Patil, popularly addressed as 'Karmaveer', be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.
The NCP leader wrote to Prime Minister on Sunday with the demand, his letter mentioning that Patil worked all his life to ensure education for the children from the deprived sections of society through his Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.
The Sanstha celebrated its centenary in 2019 and the NCP minister said it would be a tribute to the legendary social reformer if he is conferred with the Bharat Ratna.
He had written a letter on the same lines on May9, 2018 as well.
In a tweet on Sunday, the NCP minister tagged the prime minister and said, ''I had made the demand three years ago. I request the prime minister to take a decision.'' PTI MR BNM BNM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
