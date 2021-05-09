Left Menu

TMC writes to RS chairman, LS speaker requesting parliamentary panel meetings be held virtually

In light of the prevailing circumstances, I urge your good offices to reconsider our request for conducting virtual meetings of parliamentary committees, including departmentally related standing committees, consultative committees and select committees, the letter from RS MP and the partys national spokesperson Derek OBrien said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:37 IST
The Trinamool Congress has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging them to let parliamentary committee meetings be held virtually to enable them to address issues of public interest amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is the TMC's third letter on the issue, the party said, adding that the first letter was written in July, 2020 and the second letter in August, 2020.

''India has reported more than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases per day for the past two weeks. In light of the prevailing circumstances, I urge your good offices to reconsider our request for conducting virtual meetings of parliamentary committees, including departmentally related standing committees, consultative committees and select committees,'' the letter from RS MP and the party's national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. He also said that the party had received a letter from the chairman's office dated August 27, which stated that it was ''decided in a meeting that the matter regarding holding of virtual meetings of the Parliamentary Committees vis-à-vis existing provisions on confidentiality of the proceedings of the Committees, may be referred to the Committees on Rules in both the Houses''.

''I further request you to share any findings/decisions that the Committees on Rules of both the Houses may have reached. I urge you again to allow the Parliamentary Committees to function virtually so that issues of public importance can be taken up timely and discussed, especially in light of the serious circumstances in the country,'' O'Brien said.

