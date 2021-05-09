Everyone must celebrate untiring efforts of brave mothers: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said everyone must celebrate the untiring efforts of brave mothers who are managing family obligations as well as discharging their duties in hospitals to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his Mother's Day message, he said, ''This #MothersDay, let us acknowledge the love & care of all our mothers,'' he said in a tweet.

''In the midst of #COVID19, we must specially celebrate the untiring efforts of all those brave mothers who are managing family obligations as well as spending long hours in hospitals saving precious lives,'' he further added.

He also remembered his mother Mohinder Kaur, a former Congress MP who had passed away four years ago at the age of 96, and also shared a family photo with her on his Twitter handle.

''On #MothersDay, I remember my late mother Rajmata Mohinder Kaur Ji as the most caring, affectionate and loving human being. I know you are with us always,” he said in another tweet.

