Left Menu

Johnson calls for UK talks after Scottish Nationalists win

PTI | London | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:55 IST
Johnson calls for UK talks after Scottish Nationalists win
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday invited the leaders of the UK's devolved nations for crisis talks on the union after Scotland's pro-independence party won its fourth straight parliamentary election.

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, said the election results proved that a second independence vote for Scotland was "the will of the country" and that any London politician who stood in the way would be "picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people." The United Kingdom is made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with devolved governments in the latter three.

Johnson congratulated Sturgeon on her re-election, but said to the leaders of the devolved governments that the UK was "best served when we work together." The letter invited the leaders to a summit to "discuss our shared challenges and how we can work together in the coming months and years to overcome them." Final results of Thursday's local elections showed that the SNP won 64 of the 129 seats in the Edinburgh-based Scottish Parliament. Although it fell one seat short of securing an overall majority, the parliament still had a pro-independence majority with the help of eight members of the Scottish Greens. Sturgeon said her immediate priority would be steering Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic. But she said an independence referendum was "now a matter of fundamental democratic principle." Johnson has the ultimate authority whether or not to permit another referendum on Scotland gaining independence. He wrote in Saturday's Daily Telegraph that another referendum on Scotland would be "irresponsible and reckless" as Britain emerges from the pandemic. He has consistently argued that the issue was settled in a 2014 referendum where 55 per cent of Scottish voters favoured remaining part of the UK. Proponents of another vote say the situation has changed fundamentally because of the UK's Brexit divorce from the European Union, with Scotland taken out of the EU against its will. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 52% of U.K. voters backed leaving the EU but 62% of Scots voted to remain.

When asked about the prospect of Johnson agreeing to a second Scottish referendum, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said Sunday "it's not an issue for the moment" and that the national priority is on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we get sucked into a conversation about referenda and constitutions then we are diverting attention from the issues that are most important to the people in Scotland and across the United Kingdom," Gove told Sky News. "Instead of concentrating on the things that divide, let's concentrate on the things that unite,'' he added.

The Scotland results have been the main focus of Thursday's array of local elections across Britain. In Wales, the opposition Labour Party did better than expected, extending its 22 years at the helm of the Welsh government despite falling one seat short of a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition Congress, AIUDF greet Assam CM-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma

The opposition Congress and the All India United Democratic Front AIUDF on Sunday conveyed their greetings to the chief minister-designate of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and hoped that it will become one of the most developed states of the co...

Haryana: 13 prisoners escape from dedicated facility for COVID positive inmates in Rewari

Thirteen prisoners escaped from a jail in Haryanas Rewari, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive inmates in the state, officials said on Sunday.Four police teams have been formed to trace the prisoners while Rewari Police is also coord...

Pakistan records over 3,700 fresh COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

The worsening COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded 3,785 new cases in the last 24 hours. With the 118 new deaths, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reached 18,915. However, the t...

Oxygen Express: Nearly 4,200 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.So far, 68 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journeys, it sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021