PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:37 IST
PM Modi speaks to Tirath to assess COVID situation in U'khand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and assessed the coronavirus situation in the state, which is witnessing a relentless surge in the infections.

Modi assured the state of of all possible help to combat the deadly virus.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up for an update on Covid cases in Uttarakhand. I apprised him with the present situation,'' Rawat said in a tweet.

Rawat expressed his gratitude to Modi for the kind gesture.

The COVID-19 situation continues to be grim in Uttarakhand with around 7,000 to 9,000 people testing positive daily for the disease for the last several days.

A total of 8,390 people had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday while 118 more people succumbed to the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

