Vaccination of MLA's son: AAP complains to U'khand CM, demands probe

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Khanpur BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh’s 25-year-old son was vaccinated out of turn days before the coronavirus inoculation drive for those aged 18 or above was to start and demanded a probe into it.

AAP’s state spokesperson Raju Maurya said the incident had come to light last week and his party has sent a complaint to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat through the Haridwar district magistrate and demanded an inquiry into it.

Divya Pratap, the son of the MLA, was vaccinated in Haridwar last week while the vaccination for those in the age group of 18-44 in the state was to start from May 10.

Maurya questioned how the vaccination was administered to the MLA’s son when the drive for the those aged 18 or above was yet to start.

He alleged that under the current government, separate arrangements have been made for influential and the common people.

When contacted, state BJP media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan said whether a minister or MLA, all should follow the coronavirus guidelines issued by the Centre. “We have to defeat coronavirus together,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)