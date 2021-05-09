Left Menu

CM Stalin assures transparency, says govt is for all

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday assured an honest and transparent administration and asserted that the government is for all the people.

Stalin pledged to take along all sections of society without any bias or discrimination and said that his desire was to 'transform Tamil Nadu into the best state' and to pass on to the next generation a vibrant TN.

Writing to his party cadres for the first time after assuming office as Chief Minister, Stalin assured good governance in sync with people aspirations.

He urged partymen to work towards resolving people's problems by taking along workers of other parties in a spirit of friendship.

''Though this is a government led by me, the president of the DMK, this is not the government of the DMK party; this government is for all the people which will take along all sections of society without any kind of partiality or differentiation,'' he said.

''I would like to guarantee our partymen and the Tamil Nadu people that there will be a honest and transparent administration and this government will always work for the betterment of the ordinary and poor people.'' DMK wrested the reins of power from arch-rival AIADMK in the Assembly polls and Stalin became the CM on May 7.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

