Left Menu

Actively monitor private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers: Kejriwal writes to Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:10 IST
Actively monitor private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers: Kejriwal writes to Vardhan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to ''actively monitor and supervise'' private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country and ensure adequate availability of the vaccine doses to states and Union territories.

The central government should make available to the states/UTs the requisite number of vaccine doses to enable vaccination of all its citizens, he said.

''The Centre should actively monitor and supervise the manufacture of vaccines by the private parties so that supplies in adequate quantity are made to all state governments, and this crucial aspect is not left to the discretion of the private manufacturers,” Kejriwal said in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Delhi CM also said that a uniform price should be fixed for the vaccines for supplies made to governments (whether central or states) and private hospitals.

Kejriwal has reiterated on several occasions that his government can vaccinate everyone in the national capital within three months if the Centre ensures supply of adequate doses of vaccine to it.

He has claimed Delhi needs 3 crore doses, out of which, only around 40 lakh doses have been received by it so far.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...

TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Tamil Nadus coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648.The state government said the St...

Top House Republican says he will back Stefanik, not Trump critic Cheney, as conference chair

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives signaled on Sunday that he would vote to remove fellow Republican and Trump critic Liz Cheney as a party leader, saying he will back Representative Elise Stefanik instead. House Republ...

Exporting vaccines heinous crime when people dying in our own country: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday attacked the Centre over the export of coronavirus vaccines, saying many lives could have been saved in India if the doses were given to people in the country first.He alleged the Centre dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021