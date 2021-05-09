Left Menu

No oxygen shortage, opposition spreading rumours to spread fear: BJP's Ramchander Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao on Sunday hit out at opposition leaders for allegedly spreading rumours about the oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic and creating fear.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:11 IST
No oxygen shortage, opposition spreading rumours to spread fear: BJP's Ramchander Rao
N Ramchander Rao. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao on Sunday hit out at opposition leaders for allegedly spreading rumours about the oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic and creating fear. While speaking to ANI, Rao said that there was no such shortage of oxygen and the government of India is doing everything to ensure that no shortage is faced.

"With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, there has been a high demand for oxygen, especially in states where the effects of the pandemic are more severe but the news and rumours that are being created that there is no oxygen is absolutely false," he said. He added, "The opposition is trying to create fear among people by spreading rumours that there is a shortage of oxygen. There is no shortage of oxygen. The Government of India is taking every measure to make sure that India doesn't fall short in the supply of Oxygen."

Speaking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the Election Commission of allegedly supporting the BJP, Rao said that after the elections, mayhem had been created in the state. "I don't know what is the logic that Mamata Banerjee is holding to. Even after the elections are done and the people's verdict has been given, she's still blaming the Election Commission for supporting BJP during elections," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...

TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Tamil Nadus coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648.The state government said the St...

Top House Republican says he will back Stefanik, not Trump critic Cheney, as conference chair

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives signaled on Sunday that he would vote to remove fellow Republican and Trump critic Liz Cheney as a party leader, saying he will back Representative Elise Stefanik instead. House Republ...

Exporting vaccines heinous crime when people dying in our own country: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday attacked the Centre over the export of coronavirus vaccines, saying many lives could have been saved in India if the doses were given to people in the country first.He alleged the Centre dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021