Left Menu

Talks for national alliance of oppn parties to start soon: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that talks for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days, and he has discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.He also said that Congress will be the soul of such an alliance.There is a need to have a strong alliance of opposition parties in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:15 IST
Talks for national alliance of oppn parties to start soon: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that talks for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days, and he has discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

He also said that Congress will be the soul of such an alliance.

''There is a need to have a strong alliance of opposition parties in the country. But there can't be an alliance without the Congress party.It will be the soul.

Leadership can be decided through consultations,'' Raut told reporters.

''The Maha Vikas aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was formed after three ideologically different parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) came together and the leadership was unanimously given to Uddhav Thackeray. This is an ideal alliance, which is working fine,'' he said.

The Congress has done well in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the recent Assembly elections. But it did not win a single seat in West Bengal and this is not good. The party needs to be strengthened further, he said.

The Congress is a pan-India party, whether in government or in opposition, he said.

''I discussed these issues with NCP president Sharad Pawar, but since he is indisposed, he is in Mumbai. Talks of forming an alliance of opposition parties will start in a few days,'' the Sena's Rajya Sabha member said.

Replying to questions on Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis criticising the Maharashtra government on its handling of COVID-19 pandemic, Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Fadnavis's allegations by saying that the state was doing well.

''Even the Supreme Court has taken note of the state government's work. Maharashtra is fighting against the virus with all its might and CM Uddhav Thackeray and all his cabinet colleagues need to be complimented,'' Raut said.

Modi had called Thackeray on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, and said that the state was handling the situation well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...

TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Tamil Nadus coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648.The state government said the St...

Top House Republican says he will back Stefanik, not Trump critic Cheney, as conference chair

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives signaled on Sunday that he would vote to remove fellow Republican and Trump critic Liz Cheney as a party leader, saying he will back Representative Elise Stefanik instead. House Republ...

Exporting vaccines heinous crime when people dying in our own country: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday attacked the Centre over the export of coronavirus vaccines, saying many lives could have been saved in India if the doses were given to people in the country first.He alleged the Centre dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021