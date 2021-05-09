Left Menu

U’Khand: BJP MLA’s son gets vaccine jab ahead of official schedule for his age group

We have to defeat coronavirus together. Champion is not new to controversies.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:29 IST
U’Khand: BJP MLA’s son gets vaccine jab ahead of official schedule for his age group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand over a BJP MLA's 25-year-old son getting the anti-coronavirus vaccine jab despite the fact that inoculation of people in his age group is yet to begin in the state.

The vaccination process for people aged 18-44 years begins officially in Uttarakhand on Monday. However, BJP MLA from Khanpur Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion's son Divya Pratap Singh Champion got the jab on May 5.

The controversy broke out when pictures of Divya Pratap Singh getting the vaccine shot went viral on social media on Saturday.

Doon hospital staff requesting anonymity said the MLA, along with his wife and son, arrived at the medical superintendent's residence on May 5 and allegedly pressured the doctors to administer the vaccine dose to his son.

The Aam Aadmi Party questioned how the vaccination was administered to the MLA's son when the drive for those aged 18 or above was yet to start.

AAP's state spokesperson Raju Maurya said the incident had come to light last week and his party has sent a complaint to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat through the Haridwar district magistrate and demanded an inquiry into it.

He alleged that under the current government, separate arrangements have been made for influential and the common people.

There are also allegations that the MLA's son got a shot of Covaxin at a time when most people in the state are being administered Covishield vaccine.

Covaxin is available only at a select few centres in the state.

When contacted, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion said his son got the vaccine shot as he is a frontline worker actively involved in stopping the spread of the virus.

State BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said all, whether a minister or MLA, should follow the coronavirus guidelines issued by the Centre. "We have to defeat coronavirus together." Champion is not new to controversies. He was in the news a few years ago when a video clip in which he was seen dancing to a popular Bollywood number with guns in his hands went viral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Out of jail, Lalu holds first 'virtual' interaction with party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding president Lalu Prasad, who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bars, on Sunday held a much-awaited virtual interaction with workers of his party back home in Bihar.Prasad, who recently wa...

MBBS final year students being deployed for COVID duty in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday called upon the health institutions across the union territory to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 ...

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...

TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Tamil Nadus coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648.The state government said the St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021