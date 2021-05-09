Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL58 LOCKDOWN-LD STATES Lockdown extended in Delhi, UP till May 17; comes into effect in Tamil Nadu, Raj, Mizoram from Monday New Delhi: Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown and corona curfew respectively as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day. DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases, 2,42,362 deaths New Delhi: India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL13 PM-VIRUS CMS PM Modi speaks to CMs of four state on COVID situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the COVID-19 situation in their states, official sources said.

CAL11 AS-LD SARMA Himanta Biswa Sarma to be next Assam CM, swearing in likely on Monday Guwahati: North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to become Assam's next Chief Minister after being elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and subsequently as the NDA Legislature Party on Sunday, central observer and Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

DEL59 BIZ-LD FM-GST FM rules out GST waiver on Covid vaccines, says move will make them costlier New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday virtually ruled out exempting Covid vaccines, medicines and oxygen concentrators from GST, saying such an exemption will make the lifesaving items costlier for consumers as manufacturers will not be able to offset the taxes paid on inputs.

DEL52 RS-CHAIRMAN-LD OPPN Hold meetings of parliamentary panels virtually: Congress and TMC to Rajya Sabha chairman New Delhi: The opposition Congress and TMC have written to presiding officers of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to allow virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees, saying Parliament cannot be a mute spectator to the COVID crisis and must give a message of solidarity with people.

DEL57 DL-KEJRIWAL-3RDLD LOCKDOWN Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places New Delhi: The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

CAL4 WB-MAMATA-PM COVID: Mamata urges PM Modi to waive taxes, duties on medical equipment, drugs Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to waive all forms of taxes and customs duty on equipment and drugs being used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOM16 MH-RAUT-ALLIANCE Talks for national alliance of oppn parties to start soon: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that talks for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days, and he has discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

MDS5 KL-FACEBOOK-POET Kerala poet's FB account 'suspended' for posting satire clip on BJP poll defeat Kochi: Noted poet K Satchidanandan has alleged that he was restrained by Facebook from liking, commenting and sharing posts for 24-hours after he tried to upload online a satire video on the BJP's defeat in the recently concluded Kerala assembly polls.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-SCHOOL SC issue contempt notice against Raj officials for not reimbursing salary paid to teachers by school New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to Rajasthan government education officials seeking their reply as to why contempt action not be initiated against them for non-compliance of its 2019 order, directing reimbursement of 70 per cent of salary paid to teachers of a government-aided school which was shut in 2011.

LGD1 DL-HC-PATIENT CONFIDENTIALITY HoD, Director of institution should know about patient's medical records: HC New Delhi: In the medical field, the Head of Department (HoD) and the Director of an institution or hospital should know about the sickness of a patient and nature of treatment being provided, the Delhi High Court has held.

FOREIGN: FGN22 CHINA-SPACE-3RDLD ROCKET Debris from China's biggest rocket crashes into Indian Ocean; NASA criticises Beijing's handling Beijing: The remnants of China's biggest rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives on Sunday with no reports of damage, but Beijing was criticised by NASA for its failure to ''meet responsible standards'' regarding its space debris. By K J M Varma FGN17 UK-NIRAV MODI Nirav Modi's appeal against extradition awaits UK High Court judge decision London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, whose extradition to India was ordered last month by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, has filed an application for permission to appeal against the order in the High Court in London. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDS TDS

