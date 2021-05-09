Assam Governor accepts Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim for chief ministership

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday accepted Chief Minister-designate and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim for chief ministership and asked him to form the government. Himanta Biswa Sarma, elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam, will take his oath as Chief Minister at 12 noon on Monday.

"As the National Democratic Alliance had a clear majority in the Assam Legislative Assembly, he also staked claim to form the government. The Governor accepted his claim and asked him to form the government," Mukhi said in a Facebook post. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other leaders of the legislature party also accompanied Sarma and submitted a list of legislators.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had met Mukhi at Raj Bhavan earlier in the day and submitted his resignation along with his Council of Ministers to pave the way for the constitution of a new government. The BJP has stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern state retaining its hold on the government.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

