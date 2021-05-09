Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as Assam CM on May 10

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:32 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as Assam CM on May 10
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be sworn in as chief minister of Assam at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Monday.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi invited him to be sworn in after Sarma met him Sunday.

Sarma, who was elected leader of both the BJP and NDA Legislature Party earlier in the day, had called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan and submitted a list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.

Sarma will be administered the oath of office by the Governor on Monday at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at 12 noon though the names or the number of ministers to be sworn in with him is yet to be announced.

He was accompanied to the Raj Bhawan by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President and Party In-charge Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, state party President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta and UPPL leader Pramode Boro The powerful North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor was elected as the legislature party leader, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority for the second successive term, after his name was proposed by outgoing Chief Minister Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass and seconded by newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

This ended speculation over who would get the top job as both Sonowal and Sarma were seen as contenders.

The BJP leadership had called the duo to Delhi on Saturday to sort out that issue and its expected that Sonowal will be given an alternate leadership position possibly in the central government.

52-year-old Sarma in his address, after being elected unanimously, was effusive in his praise for Sonowal and described his tenure as ''unblemished without a single charge of corruption or any other allegations''.

The BJP leader who owed his early rise to two former chief ministers from Congress had to toil for many years with dogged determination to achieve his goal.

A five-time MLA and a minister in all cabinets since 2001, Sarmas political acumen and the ability to get work done against all odds was not only noticed but rewarded by his mentors- former Congress Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi- with both giving him ample opportunities to rise.

After he fell out with Gogoi, he joined the BJP in August 2015. However despite steering the party to its maiden victory in Assam in 2016, he was made a Minister but the chief ministers berth went to his rival Sonowal, forcing him to wait for the top job.

Sarma, later in a tweet thanking the Prime Minister, said he ''feels enormously blessed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's faith in me. This is the biggest day in my life, and I so fondly cherish your generous affection. I assure you we shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your vision of taking Assam and North East to greater heights''.

In another tweet, thanking the people of Assam, he said, ''with fragrance of Assam in my heart and love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this day, I vow to work with each one of you with greater passion''.

The opposition Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) along with the newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad on Sunday conveyed their greetings to the chief minister-designate.

The ruling BJP alliance is the first non-Congress government in the state to win the state assembly elections for a second consecutive term.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

PTI DG TR DG JRC JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Out of jail, Lalu holds first 'virtual' interaction with party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding president Lalu Prasad, who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bars, on Sunday held a much-awaited virtual interaction with workers of his party back home in Bihar.Prasad, who recently wa...

MBBS final year students being deployed for COVID duty in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday called upon the health institutions across the union territory to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 ...

Olympics-Gatlin feels 'beyond safe' thanks to COVID protocols

U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt beyond safe thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics.Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered...

TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Tamil Nadus coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648.The state government said the St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021