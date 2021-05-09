Left Menu

Out of jail, Lalu holds first 'virtual' interaction with party workers

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:50 IST
Out of jail, Lalu holds first 'virtual' interaction with party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding president Lalu Prasad, who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bars, on Sunday held a much-awaited ''virtual interaction'' with workers of his party back home in Bihar.

Prasad, who recently walked out of a jail in Ranchi after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bails in all the fodder scam cases wherein he has been awarded punishments, spoke from New Delhi.

The septuagenarian, who suffers from multiple ailments including diabetes, cardiac and renal problems, has been convalescing at his residence in the national capital upon release.

His younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is at their Delhi home to look after the ailing father, also spoke on the occasion. Yadav, who delivered the introductory speech, said that his father was ''unwell, his oxygen levels hovering around 85, a reason why Lalu ji will not speak much''.

It was not clear whether Prasad's oxygen levels were down because of some other problem or he had been infected by COVID-19.

Nonetheless, a wave of dejection swept over the party rank and file who were eagerly looking forward to hearing from their leader, famous for his flamboyant wisecracks and earthy sense of humour.

Prasad told the listeners party MLAs and those who had contested the assembly elections on RJD tickets but lost to rise to the occasion when the pandemic ''has reached our farthest villages''.

The listeners, who had been instructed to attend the ''virtual interaction'' from their respective constituencies via video conferencing, were asked to set up ''RJD COVID care centres'' in their areas of influence.

They were also urged to ''expose and thwart'' any instances of black marketing of oxygen cylinders and other important medicines, and help needy patients with food and other logistics like ambulances.

Prasad's maverick elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who dotes on his father but has been overshadowed by his suave and shrewd younger sibling, also spoke on the occasion.

He proposed that in all the 243 assembly segments of the state, the party should run ''Lalu Rasoi'' (Lalu community kitchens) where food would be prepared and distributed free of cost.

The proposal, predictably met with applause, though it was not yet clear whether it was going to lead to fruition.

Prasad, who was the chief minister of undivided Bihar for seven straight years, first got convicted in a fodder scam case in 2013, which led to his disqualification from contesting elections.

He was, however, soon out on jail and took part in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which his party came out with an unimpressive performance in the face of the ''Modi wave''.

A year later, though, he emerged as the star attraction in the assembly polls which his party fought in alliance with arch rival and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Though out of race himself, Prasad ensured through his electrifying campaign a spectacular comeback for the RJD that had been drubbed by the NDA in the 2010 assembly polls, and both his sons made successful debuts, with Tejashwi becoming the deputy CM and Tej Pratap getting a cabinet berth.

Although out of power now, the RJD once again emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections held last year, which also saw the 32-year-old Tejashwi steering the party to an impressive performance despite the absence of his charismatic father.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to send teams of experts, pvt sector too steps in to provide equipment as India battles COVID-19 spike: Envoy

To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to...

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned ...

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and ot...

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021