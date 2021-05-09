Left Menu

Sarma set to become Assam CM, ancestral village rejoices

PTI | Latima | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:56 IST
Sarma set to become Assam CM, ancestral village rejoices
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Excitement gripped Latima village in Assam's Nalbari district on Sunday after it became clear that BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to be the next chief minister of the state.

Latima is Sarma's ancestral village where he spent his childhood and growing up days.

His paternal uncle Dandapani Sarma, who takes care of the ancestral home, said that the leader recently renovated the house which he often visits.

''He came here even before the assembly election,'' Dandapani Sarma said.

The father of the chief minister-elect Kailash Nath Sarma had moved to Guwahati and settled there.

His mother and Assam Sahitya Sabha vice-president Mrinalini Sarma also regularly comes to the village, said Prabhat Sarma, another uncle of the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) - the NDA's version in the region.

Assam Sahitya Sabha is a prestigious literary body of the state.

Happy that a son of Latima is becoming the chief minister of the state, village headman Painur Ali said that Sarma had taken the initiative to set up in the village the Nalbari Medical College and Hospital which is nearing completion.

Latima residents are also hopeful that speedy development will come to their village, as well as the state, under Sarma's leadership.

Ending days of speculations, Sarma on Sunday was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party, clearing the stage for him to become the chief minister of the only non-Congress government returning to power in the state for the second consecutive term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to send teams of experts, pvt sector too steps in to provide equipment as India battles COVID-19 spike: Envoy

To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to...

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned ...

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and ot...

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021