Left Menu

Sad to see health min occupy 'alternative reality' as 'nation gasps for breath': Tharoor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:02 IST
Sad to see health min occupy 'alternative reality' as 'nation gasps for breath': Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday over his remarks that no fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in 180 districts in the last seven days, saying it is sad to see the health minister occupy an ''alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath''. In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday to discuss the pandemic situation, Vardhan said 180 districts have showed no fresh cases in the last seven days, 18 districts reported no cases in 14 days, 54 districts reported no infections in 21 days and 32 districts were bereft of any fresh cases in the last 28 days.

Tagging Vardhan's remarks, Tharoor tweeted, ''It's sad to see Health Minister @drharshvardhan occupy an alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath & the world sees Indians suffering.'' ''Can one imagine Dr Fauci (and White House Chief Medical Adviser) celebrating SMSs, promoting faux medicines & endorsing unproven therapies? No one believes our figures,'' the former Union minister said.

Tharoor also tagged another tweet of Vardhan a few days ago in which he had noted that ''our world-class Co-WIN platform ensured smooth rollout of beneficiary registration for Phase 3 of world’s largest vaccine drive''.

Vardhan mentioned in that tweet that in just three hours, 80 lakh people registered, 1.45 crore SMS were successfully delivered and 38.3 crore API hits recorded.

Taking a swipe at Vardhan, Tharoor tweeted, ''SMS delivered as an indication of success in fighting #Covid?'' The Congress leader also tagged a media report which claimed that the Indian Medical Association has demanded an explanation from Vardhan for ''promoting'' Patanjali's Coronil tablet, and tweeted, ''Would love to see that explanation! The nation wants to know…'' In another tweet, Tharoor asked why is the government not spending the Rs 35,000 crore allocated in the budget and instead passing the burden of vaccine costs to states.

''Once Parliament has approved it, why does the government sit on the money? There’s a record GST collection & windfall gains from fuel taxes. Buy vaccines!!'' the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Tharoor also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central Vista project by tagging two old media reports -- one quoting the PM as saying that every Indian will have a house in 2022 and the other on December 2022 being set as the deadline for readying the PM's new house as part of the Central Vista project.

''No wonder they call him the Pratham Sevak!!'' Tharoor tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to send teams of experts, pvt sector too steps in to provide equipment as India battles COVID-19 spike: Envoy

To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to...

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned ...

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and ot...

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021