Left Menu

Opposition parties claim UP govt fudging COVID data

Opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party on Sunday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of making false claims about controlling the COVID-19 situation in the state and manipulating data.They alleged that the administrative machinery and health services in the state are completely paralysed and the pandemic is spreading fast in villages as migrants returning home are not being tested.For days now, Uttar Pradesh has figured among the 10 biggest contributors to Indias COVID-19 tally.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:07 IST
Opposition parties claim UP govt fudging COVID data

Opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party on Sunday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of making false claims about controlling the COVID-19 situation in the state and ''manipulating data''.

They alleged that the administrative machinery and health services in the state are ''completely paralysed'' and the pandemic is spreading fast in villages as migrants returning home are not being tested.

For days now, Uttar Pradesh has figured among the 10 biggest contributors to India's COVID-19 tally. According to an official statement, the state recorded 23,333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed its tally to 15,03,490 while 296 more fatalities took the death toll to 15,464.

Every day, hundreds of COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Uttar Pradesh and most of them are due to the shortage of oxygen or medicines, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a statement.

This is frightening, but more frightening is the ''manipulation of figures'' by the government. But those who are losing their near and dear ones are exposing the government's claims, he said.

The state government is trying to act like an ostrich by burying its head in the sand, he added.

Citing official data, Lallu said in the week starting April 24, 66 COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kanpur but according to data collected from crematoria, 462 people were cremated.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said statements made by the Uttar Pradesh government claiming that coronavirus has been controlled in the state can prove to be more fatal than the pandemic.

Coronavirus is spreading fast in villages. Labourers reaching their villages are not being tested. The administrative machinery and health services are ''completely paralysed'', he claimed.

Yadav further claimed that BJP MLAs and MPs are now openly expressing their ''anger'' over the functioning of the state government.

''In Bareilly, Union minister, MP and MLAs have conveyed the reality to the chief minister,'' he said. The ''bitter truth'' is that the state is drowning in gloom due to deaths while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is busy undertaking air trips, he added.

Union minister Santosh Gangwar has complained to Adityanath about COVID-19 management in Bareilly, saying officials don't take calls and government health centres send back patients for ''referrals'' from the district hospital.

The Union Labour minister, in a letter that was handed over to Adityanath during his visit to Bareilly on Saturday, has also complained about the ''big shortage'' of empty oxygen cylinders and the high prices of medical equipment in his Lok Sabha constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to send teams of experts, pvt sector too steps in to provide equipment as India battles COVID-19 spike: Envoy

To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to...

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned ...

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and ot...

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021