Left Menu

Queen's cousin accused of willingness to sell Kremlin access

An investigative report by British media said Sunday that Queen Elizabeth IIs cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, was willing to use his royal status for personal profit and to seek favours from Russian President Vladimir Putin.The undercover investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 saw reporters posing as investors of a fake South Korean gold company seeking contacts in the Kremlin to further its business in Russia.Prince Michael, 78, allegedly told the reporters by Zoom that he would give their company his royal endorsement in a recorded speech for a 200,000-fee.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:08 IST
Queen's cousin accused of willingness to sell Kremlin access

An investigative report by British media said Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, was willing to use his royal status for personal profit and to seek favours from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The undercover investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 saw reporters posing as investors of a fake South Korean gold company seeking contacts in the Kremlin to further its business in Russia.

Prince Michael, 78, allegedly told the reporters by Zoom that he would give their company his royal endorsement in a recorded speech for a $200,000-fee. He added that he was happy to use his home in Kensington Palace as a backdrop for the endorsement. The royal's business partner, Simon Reading, also reportedly told the fake investors that Michael could be hired for 10,000 pounds ($14,000) a day to make “confidential” representations on behalf of the fictitious gold firm, House of Haedong, to Putin.

“If he (Prince Michael) is representing the House of Haedong, he could mention that to Putin and Putin would find the right person who is interested in South Korea or interested in gold,” Reading reportedly said. “It just opens the door, you know, which is so helpful.” He went on to describe Michael as “Her Majesty's unofficial ambassador to Russia”, and that tension between the UK and Russia has not affected his relationship with Putin. Responding to the report, Michael's office said he “has no special relationship with President Putin” and that the two men last met in 2003. The royal “earns his own living through a consultancy company that he has run for over 40 years”. “Lord Reading is a good friend, who in trying to help, made suggestions which Prince Michael would not have wanted, or been able, to fulfil,” his office said. Prince Michael and his wife, Princess Michael of Kent, aren't working royals and receive no public funds, but they are involved in some public duties including representing the queen at some engagements. Michael has represented the queen at state funerals in India, Cyprus and Swaziland in the past, according to the monarchy's website. His biography said Michael is connected to Russia through his maternal grandmother, and is the first member of Britain's royal family to learn Russian. He is involved in charity work in Russia and is patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

Reading said he regretted his “over-promise” in trying to facilitate an introduction to Michael.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to send teams of experts, pvt sector too steps in to provide equipment as India battles COVID-19 spike: Envoy

To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to...

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned ...

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and ot...

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021