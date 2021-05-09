Left Menu

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

They would be paid well and suitably recognised for extending their valuable services to the state, Rao was quoted as saying.The CM urged the young doctors to come forward to serve people facing difficult times..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:22 IST
COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.

According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and other paramedical staff will also be hired to handle the current surge in infections.

Those who have completed MBBS would be appointed temporarily. They would be paid well and suitably recognised for extending their valuable services to the state, Rao was quoted as saying.

''The CM urged the young doctors to come forward to serve people facing difficult times.. The CM also appealed to the qualified nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, and paramedics to come forward and offer their services,'' it said.

Rao gave the direction to hire the doctors at a high- level review meeting held here on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

During the meeting, officials said there are 7,393 beds in government hositals and 2,470 oxygen and 600 ventilators beds available in the state.

The CM also spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and briefed him on the measures taken by his government to curb the spread of virus.

Rao suggested that priority be given to cab and auto drivers, bus conductors and those delivering LPG gas cylinders, under the ongoing vaccination drive.

The Union Minister then assured the CM that he would look into his suggestions, the release added.

Later, Modi called the CM over phone and thanked him for the suggestions.

''Your (KCR's)suggestions are good and we will implement them. I thank you for the good suggestions,'' the release quoted Modi as saying.

The CM had urged the Centre to supply more oxygen and Remdesivir injections to the state, to which Modi responded positively, it added.

According to a separate release, Rao announced that 5 kgs rice would be distributed free for all the white ration card holders in the state.

The CM also announced that 80,000 additional private school teachers in the state would receive Rs 2000 financial aid and 25 kgs of rice per month till schools reopen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021