UP police launches probe into visit of Thai woman, 7 days after her death from COVID

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 00:16 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police has started a probe into the visit of a Thai woman to Lucknow, seven days after she died at a hospital here due to COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

The investigation is being headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sanjeev Suman, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said He said that the probe team has started questioning people in the case.

The Thai national had come to the city in April and during her stay contracted the coronavirus. She was admitted to the emergency unit of the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, according to official information.

She died on May 3 and after completing necessary formalities with the Thai embassy, her last rites were performed.

The inquiry was launched after allegations on social media that a politician's son had links to the woman.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth on Sunday wrote a letter to the Lucknow Police Commissioner demanding that a probe into her visit be initiated and action be taken against those spreading ''false'' information on social media.

Commissioner Thakur said that he has received Seth's letter.

In his letter, Seth also mentioned that information about the woman's stay, on who booked her a hotel, who visited her and CCTV footage of her visitors be obtained.

He also demanded that details about the person who admitted the woman to the hospital be made public.

