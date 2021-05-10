Left Menu

Voting for 114 posts of village pradhans held in UP

The voting for 114 posts of village pradhans in regions of Uttar Pradesh where polling was cancelled following the death of candidates, was held peacefully on Sunday, officials said.The counting of votes will take place on May 11.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 01:00 IST
The counting of votes will take place on May 11. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said that voting for 114 posts of village pradhans, where polling was cancelled following death of candidates, was held peacefully. The districts where polling took place include Kushinagar, Etah, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur, Bhadohi, Barabanki, Firozabad, Kaushambi, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bahraich, Auraiyya, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Banda and Unnao.

The election for over 8.69 lakh posts in the three-tier panchayat system, from the village to the district level, is being seen as a curtain-raiser to the 2022 state assembly polls.

The panchayat elections were not fought on party symbols, but rival parties had indicated their preferences and now claim that they have done well in the polls.

The polling took place on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 in the middle of the current surge in coronavirus cases. PTI NAV SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

