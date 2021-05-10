Left Menu

Assam: JP Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:07 IST
Assam: JP Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam on Monday. Sarma will take oath as the next Chief Minister of the state after he was elected unanimously by the BJP Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday.

After the decision, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their "pious faith". "With fragrance of Assam in my heart and love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this day, I vow to work with and for each one of you with greater passion Assam," Sarma tweeted.

BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC seeks ex-gratia for families of judicial members succumbing to COVID-19

A PIL seeking Rs one crore as ex-gratia to the family of each judicial member who succumbed to COVID-19 and to declare them as frontline warriors was heard on Monday by the Delhi High Court which sought response of the Delhi government.A be...

Afghanistan: 13 civilians killed, 37 wounded in Zabul, Parwan blasts

In separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces at least 13 civilians were killed and 37 wounded on Sunday. Citing Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that in Zabul, 11 civilians were killed and 28 more were wounded in a ro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher

Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.MSCIs broadest index of Asia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Ex-army medics recruited in Indias COVID fightCalls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021