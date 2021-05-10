UK PM Johnson to announce COVID lockdown easing, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later on Monday about plans to lift parts of the COVID-19 lockdown, junior minister Nadine Dorries said.

"It does look as if the roadmap is on course," Dorries told Sky. "The prime minister will be making an announcement later this afternoon and he will be detailing how we're going to unlock and when."

