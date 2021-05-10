Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, Himanta Biswa Sarma's elevation in Assam reported

Left Menu

Urdu publications in the national capital continued to focus on the COVID-19 situation in the country and reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone conversation with Chief Ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttarakhand over the prevailing situation in their states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:07 IST
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Credit: ANI

Urdu publications in the national capital continued to focus on the COVID-19 situation in the country and reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone conversation with Chief Ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttarakhand over the prevailing situation in their states. News of Himanta Biswa Sarma being selected as Assam Chief Minister by the BJP's legislature party has also been taken prominently.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking with Chief Ministers of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa, Bihar Nitish Kumar, and Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat over the coronavirus situation in the states. It covered the ongoing lockdown and corona curfew respectively in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh which has been extended till 17 May to curb the COVID-19 cases in both of the states.

The daily also reported that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founding president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bars, held a much-awaited "virtual interaction" with workers of his party back home in Bihar. Inquilab: The publication highlighted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country. He said as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not spreading fast only in cities but villages too are also left at the "mercy of God".

It also carried the news of leadership change within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Assam government by electing Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of the state, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal. Sarma will soon be invited to form the government in the state. Sahafat: The publication reported that Uttar Pradesh and Delhi extended lockdown along with the ongoing coronavirus situation across the country.

The news Himanta Biswa Sarma being elected as BJP's legislature party leader elevating him to the post of Assam Chief Minister has been taken prominently. (ANI)

