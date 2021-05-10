France's Le Maire sees French economy back to pre-COVID levels by H1 2022

France's Le Maire sees French economy back to pre-COVID levels by H1 2022Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:24 IST
The French economy will return to its pre-COVID 19 economic levels by the first half of 2022, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
Le Maire also told France Info radio he was sticking to his forecast of 5% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2021 for France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- France
- France Info
- Bruno Le Maire
ALSO READ
Official: China's moon probe will carry French, Russian gear
French police worker's killer watched jihadist videos just before attack - prosecutor
French protesters call for trial for Jewish woman's killer
French protesters demand trial for Jewish woman's killer
Indian and French navies begin 3-day wargame in Arabian Sea