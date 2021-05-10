Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:53 IST
People paying with lives for exercising franchise, will visit violence-hit areas: WB guv

Moments after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed concern over the situation arising out of post-poll violence in the state and said he would soon be visiting the affected areas.

Dhankhar, while talking to reporters, also said that people are being made to pay with their lives for exercising their franchise.

''The situation that arose out of post-poll violence is worrisome. I will be visiting the violence-hit areas in the state,'' he underlined.

The governor further said that the state administration was yet to respond to his request for necessary arrangements prior to his visit to the affected areas.

''If your vote becomes a cause of your death or property destruction, if it leads to arson, then that signals the end of democracy,'' he said.

Clashes were reported from several places in Bengal following the declaration of assembly election results on May 2. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said at least 16 people have lost their lives in post-poll violence.

