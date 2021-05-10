Left Menu

Former CM Palaniswami elected leader of AIADMK legislature party

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The AIADMK on Monday announced that its co-coordinator K Palaniswami was elected leader of the legislature party.

''Party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly,'' the AIADMK tweeted which apparently meant that he has been chosen as the legislature party leader by party MLAs.

The meet of the newly-elected 66 MLAs went on for about three hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

