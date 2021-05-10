Left Menu

PM Modi, Shah congratulate Sarma on taking oath as Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam chief minister, and expressed confidence that he and his team of ministers will add momentum to the development journey of the state and fulfil peoples aspirations.In his tweets, Modi also had a word of praise for Sarmas predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, saying his valued colleague was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:45 IST
PM Modi, Shah congratulate Sarma on taking oath as Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam chief minister, and expressed confidence that he and his team of ministers will add momentum to the development journey of the state and fulfil people's aspirations.

In his tweets, Modi also had a word of praise for Sarma's predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, saying his ''valued colleague'' was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam's progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense, the prime minister said.

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Assam on Monday. ''Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people,'' Modi said.

Other BJP leaders also joined Modi in congratulating Sarma and his ministerial colleagues with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that under the prime minister's guidance and Sarma's leadership, Assam will set a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on plea to declare medicines, medical equipment for COVID as essential commodities.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on plea to declare medicines, medical equipment for COVID as essential commodities....

Cricket-'A batsman's dream': UK study says bamboo beats willow

If a group of Cambridge University scientists have their way, cricket fans might soon have to become accustomed to the sound of leather on bamboo. A study conducted by Darshil Shah and Ben Tinkler-Davies of Cambridge University said that ba...

Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from June 16

Vistara said on Monday it will start flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route from June 16 under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said its statement. Vistaras...

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys National Emergency Crisis and Disaste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021