PM Modi, Shah congratulate Sarma on taking oath as Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as Assam chief minister, and expressed confidence that he and his team of ministers will add momentum to the development journey of the state and fulfil people's aspirations.

In his tweets, Modi also had a word of praise for Sarma's predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, saying his ''valued colleague'' was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam's progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense, the prime minister said.

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Assam on Monday. ''Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people,'' Modi said.

Other BJP leaders also joined Modi in congratulating Sarma and his ministerial colleagues with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that under the prime minister's guidance and Sarma's leadership, Assam will set a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity.

