Aim to make Assam one among top five states: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Newly sworn-in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the aim of his government is to make the state one of the top five in India in the next five years.We will start working from tomorrow to achieve this objective, Sarma told reporters here after taking oath.The NEDA convenor said the prime focus of the second BJP government in Assam will be to control the COVID-19 pandemic, fulfil all poll promises and make the state free from the annual flood havoc.The COVID-19 situation in Assam is alarming.

10-05-2021
Newly sworn-in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the aim of his government is to make the state one of the top five in India in the next five years.

''We will start working from tomorrow to achieve this objective,'' Sarma told reporters here after taking oath.

The NEDA convenor said the prime focus of the second BJP government in Assam will be to control the COVID-19 pandemic, fulfil all poll promises and make the state free from the annual flood havoc.

''The COVID-19 situation in Assam is alarming. Our daily cases have crossed the 5,000-mark. In our cabinet meeting tomorrow, we will discuss it from all perspectives, and take measures,'' Sarma said.

Unless the pandemic is controlled in Assam, cases will not go down in other northeastern states, he said.

Sarma also appealed to the insurgent groups, especially the ULFA(I), to lay down arms and be a part of the mainstream to establish peace in the state.

''I request Paresh Barua to come to the discussion table and resolve issues. Kidnappings and killings complicate problems, not solve them. I hope we will be able to make the underground insurgents return to the mainstream in the next five years,'' the CM said.

Asked about the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), the chief minister said his government wants reverification of 20 per cent names in the border districts of Assam, and 10 per cent in other areas.

''If very negligible error is found, then we can proceed with the existing NRC. But, if there are huge anomalies, I hope the court will take note and do the needful with a new perspective,'' he said without elaborating.

On BJP's assurance of bringing in a law against 'love jihad', Sarma said: ''Every promise was meant for implementation. We will do everything possible to fulfil them.'' PTI TR RBT RBT

