Former CM Palaniswami elected Leader of AIADMK legislature party
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party on Monday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:20 IST
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party on Monday. "Party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly," the AIADMK tweeted.
The decision was made during the party legislative meeting at party headquarters in the state. The newly elected leader will function as the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly.
AIADMK won 66 seats while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) got 133 seats in the state Assembly elections. (ANI)
