Left Menu

Former CM Palaniswami elected Leader of AIADMK legislature party

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:20 IST
Former CM Palaniswami elected Leader of AIADMK legislature party
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party on Monday. "Party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly," the AIADMK tweeted.

The decision was made during the party legislative meeting at party headquarters in the state. The newly elected leader will function as the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly.

AIADMK won 66 seats while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) got 133 seats in the state Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fewcents raises $1.6 mn from M Venture Partners, Hustle Fund and others

Singapore-based Fewcents on Monday said it has raised USD 1.6 million about Rs 11.7 crore in funding from M Venture Partners, Hustle Fund and others.Fewcents is a fintech-for-media startup that provides solutions for digital publishers and ...

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital: BJP citing RTI reply.

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital BJP citing RTI reply....

New White House panel aims to separate science, politics

Eager to the turn the page on the Trump years, the Biden White House is launching an effort to unearth past problems with the politicisation of science within government and to tighten scientific integrity rules for the future. A new 46-per...

BharatPe raises Rs 50 crore debt from Northern Arc

Financial technology firm BharatPe on Monday said that it has raised Rs 50 crore in debt from Northern Arc Capital.This is the sixth round of debt financing for BharatPe in the year 2021.We have considerably ramped up our lending business i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021